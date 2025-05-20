Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cameroon On Nat'l Celebration

2025-05-20 03:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Cameroon Paul Biya on the advent of his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed deep wishes of good health and welfare to the President and his people. (end) gta

