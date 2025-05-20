403
Huawei Reveals HarmonyOS-Powered PC
(MENAFN) Chinese tech giant Huawei has officially released its first personal computer running on its own native operating system, HarmonyOS, as reported by the media.
This move marks a significant step forward in China's strategy to foster self-sufficiency in PC software development.
In a press announcement, the company revealed that the PC was showcased during a launch event in Chengdu, a major city in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province.
This development is viewed as a noteworthy achievement in China’s broader efforts to cultivate domestically produced computing platforms.
The HarmonyOS-powered computer is said to be capable of efficiently managing intensive tasks, such as opening a 1GB, 100-slide PowerPoint presentation in merely one second, and it can run several applications simultaneously without lag.
Additionally, the device integrates artificial intelligence and smart interaction capabilities, enhancing the system’s ability to deliver a more natural and fluid user interface.
According to the media over 1,000 compatible ecosystem applications are already available, and Huawei expects that number to grow to more than 2,000 apps by the end of the year, based on a statement the company shared with the media.
This PC is the result of five years of development, involving more than 10,000 engineers and 20 research organizations.
The project has also secured upwards of 2,700 key technology patents, underscoring its innovative foundation.
In addition to the HarmonyOS PC, Huawei also debuted the 18-inch MateBook Fold, which is recognized as the largest foldable-screen PC available on the commercial market.
The device features an extremely thin build and can switch effortlessly between a full-sized 18-inch screen and a compact 13-inch version, combining versatility with portability.
