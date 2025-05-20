Jairam Ramesh Makes Baseless Statements: Giriraj Singh Slams Congress

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh has hit back at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over his criticism of the Centre's multi-party global outreach on counter-terrorism, stating that leaders like him only see politics in the anti-terror effort and make baseless statements.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh stated,“Whether it is Jairam Ramesh, Kharge ji, or Rahul Gandhi, commenting on them is not appropriate because they make baseless statements. Today, Pakistan is being exposed across the world, and that is exactly what needs to be done. If Jairam Ramesh sees politics in this effort, then so be it.”

He reiterated the Indian government's commitment to countering terrorism, referencing ongoing efforts like Operation Sindoor.

The Minister noted,“Pakistan is a terrorist state. It shelters and supports terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear, the goal is to eliminate terrorism and terrorists. Operation Sindoor is part of that mission. It hasn't stopped yet.”

Highlighting Pakistan's aggression, Singh added,“When Pakistan attacks civilian areas, and then cries before the world, we have the right to tell the truth globally, that we are targeting terrorism, not civilians.”

On Sunday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, talking about the names of MPs selected for the delegations, said it was "cheap politics" and the government was indulging in“politicisation” by not including all the names recommended by the Opposition for the all-party parliamentary delegation. He also took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of abusing the Congress on foreign soil and then taking the party's help to put points across to the same nations.

Giriraj Singh also responded sharply to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's past remarks on Bangladeshi infiltrators, accusing her of prioritising vote-bank politics over national security.

“Mamata Didi boldly says, 'Who will remove Bangladeshi infiltrators while I'm here?' Her idea of nationalism seems tied to her vote bank. Her politics revolves around protecting infiltrators, and that's the extent of it,” he said.