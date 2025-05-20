403
U.S. Enforces Visa Limits on Indian Travel Agencies
(MENAFN) On Monday, the United States revealed new visa limitations aimed at proprietors and top-level staff of Indian travel firms suspected of aiding "illegal immigration."
This initiative reflects Washington’s broader strategy to address and discourage illicit migration practices.
Tammy Bruce, a representative of the U.S. State Department, explained that the measure is designed to hold accountable individuals who are “knowingly” involved in operations related to unlawful migration and the smuggling of people.
She pointed out that diplomatic missions across India, including the U.S. embassy and various consulates, are actively involved in detecting those participating in such actions.
“We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks,” Bruce stated.
She highlighted that the United States’ immigration stance is firmly aimed at preventing unauthorized entry and penalizing those who breach the nation’s legal framework.
This decision aligns with the Donald Trump administration’s stringent approach to immigration, as it ramps up measures to prevent unauthorized entries into the country.
At the time of the announcement, there had been no official comment or reaction from Indian government bodies or the travel companies potentially affected by the sanctions.
