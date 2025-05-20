Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
War 2 Teaser OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Face-Off In Action-Packed Preview

2025-05-20 02:18:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) War 2 Teaser Release: The much-awaited teaser for War 2, featuring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has finally arrived. Yash Raj Films released the powerful teaser on their YouTube channel, wishing Jr. NTR a happy birthday. Jr. NTR turned 42. The 1.34-minute teaser showcases intense action, stunts, and gunfire. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR dominate the teaser, engaging in a fierce face-off. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is produced by Yash Raj Films with a budget of 200 crores. The film is set to release worldwide on August 14, 2026. Let's see what the War 2 teaser has in store...

