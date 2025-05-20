Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru Submerges | Streets Flooded, Life Paralyzed After Torrential Rains


2025-05-20 02:18:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, flooding streets, submerging cars and houses, and crippling daily life. Several areas reported severe waterlogging with traffic coming to a standstill. Residents struggled to wade through waist-deep water as civic authorities raced to manage the chaos caused by the deluge.

