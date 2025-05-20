Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bengaluru Flooded | Heavy Rains Submerge Streets In Sai Layout


2025-05-20 02:18:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Severe waterlogging has hit several parts of Bengaluru, including Sai Layout, after intense rainfall lashed the city. Visuals show roads submerged and daily life disrupted. Residents face mobility challenges as civic authorities rush to manage the flooding. More rain is expected, prompting alerts in low-lying areas.

