Bengaluru Rain: CM Siddaramaiah To Conduct Citywide Inspection On May 21 After Heavy Downpour

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: After torrential rains brought the state capital to a standstill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded 104 mm of rainfall yesterday, which was more than expected.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas.

Following this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.

The Chief Minister stated that the heavy downpour led to the collapse of a wall, in which one person lost their life.

"It rained yesterday. The rainfall was more than expected. 104 mm of rain was recorded...On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their family," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall.

The state minister said that the actual problem was the deposition of leaves, paper, and other litter on the road in one place, which led to clogging.

"There is a flood (waterlogging). That is why the opposition is criticising. BBMP should take all measures to correct the situation here, and it is being done... I have been observing it for the last two or three days, and leaves and papers are lying on the road. It all gets deposited in one place, BBMP is taking action," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The city's woes prompted the BJP to criticise the Congress government in the state, accusing it of not being able to manage the state.

"Bengaluru has been turned into Venice after just one spell of rain. The Congress's apathy has ruined Silicon City. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have no vision for this global city other than using it as an ATM to fill their coffers," said BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X.

BJP leader R Ashoka criticised the Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the nodal minister for Bengaluru development, accusing him of being more interested in politics than governance.

"What Karnataka Congress promised: Brand Bengaluru, What Karnataka Congress delivered: Beach Bengaluru. Part-time Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, if you are done with your brother DK Suresh's Milk Union Elections, kindly give some time to Bengaluru," he posted on X.

The city's infrastructure struggles to cope with the heavy rainfall. Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station showed severe waterlogging. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, was severely affected, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also faced problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the waterlogging.