403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Porsche Centre Kuwait Honors Trailblazing Kuwaiti Women with Exclusive Celebration Under the Banner “Driven by Her Dreams”
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait City, May 2025 – In a striking celebration of luxury, creativity, and purpose, Porsche Centre Kuwait – Behbehani Motors Company proudly hosted an exclusive event in honor of Kuwaiti Women’s Day. Held under the inspiring campaign theme “Driven by Her Dreams,” the event paid homage to the extraordinary women who continue to drive progress, inspire transformation, and shape the future of Kuwait.
This refined gathering, held at the Porsche showroom in Shuwaikh, exuded understated luxury and cultural sophistication. It brought together an exclusive group of Kuwaiti women leaders, VIP customers, entrepreneurs, influential personalities, and pioneering creatives, all aligned in their vision for a more empowered tomorrow.
A curated display of Porsche’s most distinctive vehicles showcased the brand’s signature elegance and diversity, resonating deeply with guests as a reflection of the modern Kuwaiti woman’s individuality and strength. The evening was further elevated by a live performance by a talented local musician, adding a sophisticated artistic touch to the ambiance, alongside exceptional catering.
Designed as a journey of creative expression and celebration, the event invited guests to participate in a series of immersive, hands-on workshops led by visionary Kuwaiti artists and brands, offering a dynamic fusion of local talent, inspiration, and luxury, such as:
• The Meetup Studio: Founded by young Kuwaiti entrepreneur Rawaa Al-Tararwa, The Meetup is a boutique creative concept that allows individuals to design personalized get-together picnics, outdoor experiences, and bespoke charm accessories that reflect their unique personality and identity. During the event, Rawaa led an interactive charm-making workshop, where guests crafted meaningful and stylish pieces — blending refined taste with self-expression and embodying a true spirit of innovation and individuality.
• Kicks by NM – A leading sneaker customization brand in Kuwait, celebrated for its edgy collaborations with local and international artists. For this occasion, Kicks by NM presented a live pottery experience, allowing guests to shape and glaze their own artistic creations in an immersive environment.
• State of Art – A renowned contemporary art gallery and cultural space in Kuwait, dedicated to showcasing creative voices from across the region. Their curated tote bag painting workshop invited attendees to explore personal expression through color, brush, and canvas in a space that encouraged dialogue and artistic exploration.
Razan Khoury, Assistant Marketing Manager at Porsche Centre Kuwait, commented:
“At Porsche Centre Kuwait, we take immense pride in championing the voices of women and empowering their aspirations. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility goes beyond words — it is expressed through meaningful, tangible initiatives that create real impact. Through our campaign ‘Driven by Her Dreams,’ we celebrate the ambition, creativity, and leadership of Kuwaiti women who continue to redefine excellence and drive progress across every sector of society. Their influence is shaping a brighter, more inclusive future — and we are honored to be part of that journey.”
Beyond celebrating Kuwaiti women, the event embodied the spirit of Porsche — a brand that is synonymous with precision, performance, and timeless design. It reflected the luxury marque’s broader mission to uplift communities and foster a culture of innovation and inclusion.
“Driven by Her Dreams” is not just a slogan — it’s a declaration that every woman’s ambition deserves the opportunity to flourish, and every dream has a road waiting to be driven.
To learn more about upcoming Porsche Centre Kuwait events and initiatives that celebrate creativity, innovation, and empowerment, follow Porsche Centre Kuwait on social media, or visit their Website.
This refined gathering, held at the Porsche showroom in Shuwaikh, exuded understated luxury and cultural sophistication. It brought together an exclusive group of Kuwaiti women leaders, VIP customers, entrepreneurs, influential personalities, and pioneering creatives, all aligned in their vision for a more empowered tomorrow.
A curated display of Porsche’s most distinctive vehicles showcased the brand’s signature elegance and diversity, resonating deeply with guests as a reflection of the modern Kuwaiti woman’s individuality and strength. The evening was further elevated by a live performance by a talented local musician, adding a sophisticated artistic touch to the ambiance, alongside exceptional catering.
Designed as a journey of creative expression and celebration, the event invited guests to participate in a series of immersive, hands-on workshops led by visionary Kuwaiti artists and brands, offering a dynamic fusion of local talent, inspiration, and luxury, such as:
• The Meetup Studio: Founded by young Kuwaiti entrepreneur Rawaa Al-Tararwa, The Meetup is a boutique creative concept that allows individuals to design personalized get-together picnics, outdoor experiences, and bespoke charm accessories that reflect their unique personality and identity. During the event, Rawaa led an interactive charm-making workshop, where guests crafted meaningful and stylish pieces — blending refined taste with self-expression and embodying a true spirit of innovation and individuality.
• Kicks by NM – A leading sneaker customization brand in Kuwait, celebrated for its edgy collaborations with local and international artists. For this occasion, Kicks by NM presented a live pottery experience, allowing guests to shape and glaze their own artistic creations in an immersive environment.
• State of Art – A renowned contemporary art gallery and cultural space in Kuwait, dedicated to showcasing creative voices from across the region. Their curated tote bag painting workshop invited attendees to explore personal expression through color, brush, and canvas in a space that encouraged dialogue and artistic exploration.
Razan Khoury, Assistant Marketing Manager at Porsche Centre Kuwait, commented:
“At Porsche Centre Kuwait, we take immense pride in championing the voices of women and empowering their aspirations. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility goes beyond words — it is expressed through meaningful, tangible initiatives that create real impact. Through our campaign ‘Driven by Her Dreams,’ we celebrate the ambition, creativity, and leadership of Kuwaiti women who continue to redefine excellence and drive progress across every sector of society. Their influence is shaping a brighter, more inclusive future — and we are honored to be part of that journey.”
Beyond celebrating Kuwaiti women, the event embodied the spirit of Porsche — a brand that is synonymous with precision, performance, and timeless design. It reflected the luxury marque’s broader mission to uplift communities and foster a culture of innovation and inclusion.
“Driven by Her Dreams” is not just a slogan — it’s a declaration that every woman’s ambition deserves the opportunity to flourish, and every dream has a road waiting to be driven.
To learn more about upcoming Porsche Centre Kuwait events and initiatives that celebrate creativity, innovation, and empowerment, follow Porsche Centre Kuwait on social media, or visit their Website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment