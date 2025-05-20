403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Considers Investment in Missile Defense System
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has outlined a series of proposals for Leader Donald Trump aimed at constructing a comprehensive “Golden Dome” missile and aerial defense network, according to a report released on Monday.
The initiative, which is expected to cost several hundred billion dollars, is seen as a long-term strategic project intended to bolster the nation’s security infrastructure.
President Trump is anticipated to disclose his favored course of action along with the estimated budget for the initiative within days.
This announcement is expected to significantly influence how the United States approaches the funding and assembly of the sophisticated defense framework in the years ahead.
Citing multiple individuals familiar with the discussions, a news agency reported that deliberations are ongoing at the highest levels of government.
Although the Department of Defense has already set aside USD25 billion in its upcoming annual military budget, the Congressional Budget Office has warned that the comprehensive development of a “viable Golden Dome” could ultimately surpass USD500 billion over a 20-year span, the report stated.
Inspired by Israel’s well-known Iron Dome, the proposed system would heavily depend on the involvement of private industry.
Corporations such as SpaceX, Anduril, and Palantir have reportedly made direct proposals to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aiming to secure roles in the ambitious project.
The Pentagon has officially acknowledged that various options have been presented to the president.
“The Secretary of Defense and other Department leaders have engaged with the President to present options and look forward to announcing the path forward in the coming days,” said Sean Parnell, a senior adviser and spokesman for the Pentagon.
The initiative, which is expected to cost several hundred billion dollars, is seen as a long-term strategic project intended to bolster the nation’s security infrastructure.
President Trump is anticipated to disclose his favored course of action along with the estimated budget for the initiative within days.
This announcement is expected to significantly influence how the United States approaches the funding and assembly of the sophisticated defense framework in the years ahead.
Citing multiple individuals familiar with the discussions, a news agency reported that deliberations are ongoing at the highest levels of government.
Although the Department of Defense has already set aside USD25 billion in its upcoming annual military budget, the Congressional Budget Office has warned that the comprehensive development of a “viable Golden Dome” could ultimately surpass USD500 billion over a 20-year span, the report stated.
Inspired by Israel’s well-known Iron Dome, the proposed system would heavily depend on the involvement of private industry.
Corporations such as SpaceX, Anduril, and Palantir have reportedly made direct proposals to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aiming to secure roles in the ambitious project.
The Pentagon has officially acknowledged that various options have been presented to the president.
“The Secretary of Defense and other Department leaders have engaged with the President to present options and look forward to announcing the path forward in the coming days,” said Sean Parnell, a senior adviser and spokesman for the Pentagon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment