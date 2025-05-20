403
UN, Libyan Authorities Form Truce Committee
(MENAFN) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has declared the establishment of a "truce committee" in coordination with Libya’s Presidential Council.
This move follows recent violent confrontations in Tripoli. According to UNSMIL’s announcement on Sunday, the ceasefire brokered on May 14 is still unstable.
The newly created committee aims to maintain the ceasefire and bolster efforts to safeguard civilians.
Chaired by Mohamed Al-Haddad, Libya’s Chief of the General Staff, the committee has already convened for its inaugural session.
A Presidential Council statement revealed that its leader, Mohamed al-Menfi, conducted a meeting with Hanna Tetteh—who is the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and the head of UNSMIL—alongside Al-Haddad and key commanders from the Libyan army’s special forces.
The purpose of the meeting was to examine the recent security situation in Tripoli.
The violence erupted in Tripoli last Monday following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, the leader of the Stability Support Apparatus.
After his death, the government reported that the 444th Brigade, which operates under the Ministry of Defense, took over the headquarters of the Stability Support Apparatus in Tripoli’s Abu Salim district, asserting control over the surrounding territory.
In a statement released the previous week, Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh praised the armed forces and police for their efforts in restoring state authority during the capital’s recent unrest.
