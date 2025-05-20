Rare Marine Discoveries Show Qatar's Progress In Biodiversity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has recently documented rare and significant marine discoveries, highlighting Qatar's commitment to conserving marine biodiversity and enhancing the resilience of its ecosystems.

These discoveries and enforcement actions show Qatar's robust environmental strategy and dedication to marine conservation.

Through rigorous scientific research, proactive legislation, and community engagement, the Ministry continues to lead national efforts to protect Qatar's natural heritage and ensure a sustainable future for coming generations.



MoFA Spokesperson meets EU Special Envoy for the Gulf Region

Benin's president visits National Museum of Qatar Qatar resident Safrina Latheef conquers Mount Everest

Read Also

The MECC recently documented the presence of the spotted guitarfish in Qatari waters - a rare marine species classified as near-threatened.

The discovery was made by the scientific team from the Wildlife Development Department and serves as a indicator of the rich marine biodiversity in Qatar's waters. It also highlights the Ministry's efforts to protect the marine environment and conserve biological diversity.

In March 2025, a scientific team also recorded a group of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in northern Qatari waters, including newborn calves.

These dolphins are listed as endangered, making the discovery a crucial milestone in marine monitoring efforts. Officials emphasised the importance of protecting marine habitats, reducing pollution, and preventing overfishing to ensure the continued survival of such species.

Earlier in February, the Ministry announced the discovery of a new species of soft coral from the Sea Feather family in the newly designated Umm Al Shif Marine Protected Area. Detected at a depth of 20 meters, the coral can hide in the sand during the day, making it one of the more elusive and rare marine species.

In January, the Ministry documented the blue-tailed boxfish, an ecologically important species for coral reef health. While not currently classified as endangered, the Ministry stressed the need for continued protection of coral habitats and the adoption of sustainable fishing practices to support its long-term survival.

Further emphasising the rich biodiversity of Qatari waters, the Ministry confirmed the presence of 26 species of rays, including the spotted eagle ray, near-threatened, and the honeycomb ray, which is endangered. The latter was observed sheltering among coral clusters near shipwrecks in eastern Qatar.

Since 2003, the Ministry has been running a turtle conservation program focused on the endangered hawksbill sea turtle. The project includes monitoring nesting sites and relocating eggs to protective hatcheries in collaboration with national partners to safeguard them from threats.

Joint marine patrols carried out with the Ministry of Interior's Coastal and Border Security Directorate recorded multiple environmental violations in areas such as Al Adh Al Gharbi and Halul Island. Legal actions were taken by national environmental regulations.

Additionally, a field campaign in Khor Al Adaid Protected Area saw the removal of illegally discarded charcoal from beaches, reflecting the Ministry's continuous focus on safeguarding natural habitats. The public has been urged to comply with environmental guidelines, including bans on lighting fires directly on beaches and proper disposal of charcoal waste.

In recent inspections, illegal fishing nets were discovered in marine-protected areas such as coral reef zones, prompting enforcement actions to protect these critical environments.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change continues its monitoring and awareness efforts to protect the marine environment and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources for future generations.