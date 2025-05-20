Cashel Barnett Jailed In Utah For Allegedly 'Choking' His Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Their Child

MENAFN - Live Mint) TV personality Cashel Barnett, 34, has been jailed for in Utah for an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend in front of their 1-year-old child. He reportedly surrendered to Salt Lake City police Monday morning after a felony arrest warrant was issued earlier week.

The Love Island contestant was booked into jail without bail after prosecutors filed charges stemming from an April incident in which he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in front of their one-year-old daughter.

Cashel starred on“Love Island” and on“The Challenge: USA” in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

(More to come)