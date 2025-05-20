Mega-Tsunami Warning Within 50 Years: New Study Says These 3 US States Are In Direct Path Of Disaster
This part of the US has a 15 percent chance of experiencing an earthquake greater than magnitude 8.0 in the next 50 years, the researchers wrote in the study. The quake could cause coastal land to subside by as much as 6.5 feet, severely worsening the tsunami 's destructive impact.Cascadia subduction zone: A sleeping giant
The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile-long convergent fault line stretching from Cape Mendocino, California , to northern Vancouver Island, Canada. It's where the Juan de Fuca Plate is slowly sliding beneath the North American Plate - a geological setup that, researchers warn, is capable of producing mega-thrust earthquakes .Coastal states on high alert
According to the study, the areas most at risk include Northern California, northern Oregon, and southern Washington, though Alaska and Hawaii remain vulnerable due to their proximity to seismic and volcanic zones.Also Read | New Study reveals super-Earths could be prevalent around stars, according to astronomers What is a mega-tsunami?
Unlike ordinary tsunamis , which can be caused by undersea earthquakes or landslides and result in wave heights of several feet, a mega-tsunami is defined by its extreme wave height and reach. These waves, triggered by massive underwater displacements, can soar hundreds of feet high and travel miles inland.Also Read | Scientists discover 3-eyed sea predator from 506 million years ago
