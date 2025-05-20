Ex-BJP MP Uday Singh Named First National President Of Prashant Kishor's Party

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Uday Singh has been named the first national president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). Prashant Kishor announced that Uday Singh was chosen unanimously.

Addressing a press conference in Patna of Bihar, Prashant Kishor said he will now concentrate on public outreach, delegating the responsibility of running the organisation to the likes of Uday Singh, and RCP Singh.

RCP Singh had joined the party on Sunday, May 18.

Announcing the first national president of the party, Prashant Kishor announced that he can now resume his 'padayatra' in Bihar from tomorrow, May 20.

Prashant Kishor also asserted that Uday Singh, known to be providing logistical support to the party, was "chosen, not by a mere majority, but unanimously" by a committee set up for the purpose.

Floated on October 2 last year, Jan Suraaj Party had since been functioning without a full fledged president. While Kishor has made it clear that he would not keep any post with himself, former IPS officer Manoj Bharti was named the "working president" soon after inception.

