Donald Trump Calls $11M Beyoncé Endorsement For Kamala Harris 'Illegal', Calls For 'Major Investigation'

Donald Trump Calls $11M Beyoncé Endorsement For Kamala Harris 'Illegal', Calls For 'Major Investigation'
Trump claimed these payments constituted unlawful campaign contributions masked as performance fees.“Candidates aren't allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment,” he wrote.“It's not legal!”Beyoncé paid $11 million. Trump claims
The President said, quoting news reports, pop icon Beyoncé was paid $11 million for a brief appearance that included endorsing Kamala Harris -without performing a single song.
“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG!” Trump posted .“This is an ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM at the highest level!”Springsteen, Oprah, Bono also named
Trump questioned the roles of other celebrity figures , demanding transparency and accountability.
“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” he asked.“What about Beyoncé? ...And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”
He described the alleged endorsements as“a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds.”Also Read | Trump's trade agenda: About US jobs or global supremacy?“Major investigation” demanded by Trump
The President concluded his post by calling for a federal action :“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” he wrote.“For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system.”
As of now, the Harris campaign has not responded to the allegations, and no formal evidence has been released by Trump to substantiate the claims.Also Read | US imposes visa curbs on Indian travel agents aiding 'illegal' immigration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment