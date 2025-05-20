Donald Trump Calls $11M Beyoncé Endorsement For Kamala Harris 'Illegal', Calls For 'Major Investigation'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump in Truth Social posts accused former Vice President Kamala Harris of illegally paying high-profile entertainers-including Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen , Oprah Winfrey , and Bono-for campaign endorsements during her presidential bid.

Trump claimed these payments constituted unlawful campaign contributions masked as performance fees.“Candidates aren't allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment,” he wrote.“It's not legal!”

Beyoncé paid $11 million. Trump claims

The President said, quoting news reports, pop icon Beyoncé was paid $11 million for a brief appearance that included endorsing Kamala Harris -without performing a single song.

“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG!” Trump posted .“This is an ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM at the highest level!”

Springsteen, Oprah, Bono also named

Trump questioned the roles of other celebrity figures , demanding transparency and accountability.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” he asked.“What about Beyoncé? ...And how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

He described the alleged endorsements as“a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds.”

The President concluded his post by calling for a federal action :“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” he wrote.“For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system.”

As of now, the Harris campaign has not responded to the allegations, and no formal evidence has been released by Trump to substantiate the claims.

