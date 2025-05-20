Russian President Putin Drops Peace Hint With Ukraine After Donald Trump's 2-Hour Phone Call
"We have agreed with the president of the United States that Russia will propose and is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord, defining a number of positions, such as, for example, the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement," Putin told reporters near the Black Sea resort of Sochi.Acknowledging US support for direct talks
Putin thanked Trump for backing the resumption of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which recently met face-to-face in Turkey-their first talks since March 2022. He noted that Trump recognised Russia's willingness to pursue peace but emphasised that the key challenge remains determining the path forward.Ceasefire discussions
Putin indicated that a potential ceasefire could be part of the peace process, contingent on agreements reached through talks. He acknowledged ongoing international calls-including from Ukraine, Europe, and the US-for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire of at least 30 days.
If appropriate agreements are reached, then there could be a ceasefire, Putin said, adding that the direct talks“gives reason to believe that we are generally on the right track.”Focus on root causes
Reiterating Russia's position, Putin emphasised the importance of addressing the fundamental issues behind the crisis to secure lasting peace.
“I would like to note that, on the whole, Russia's position is clear. The main thing for us is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” he said.
“We just need to determine the most effective ways to move towards peace.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
