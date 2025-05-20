'Not Surprised With Turkey', Vikram Misri Tells Parliament Committee, Sees No Normalisation Of Ties Soon

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri on Monday, while briefing the Parliamentary panel on the the conflict between India and Pakistan that escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, said that Turkey had traditionally not been a supporter of India.

“Turkey made it's stand very clear in its support to Pakistan, and historically, we are not really surprised by what Turkey did. We do not see the relations between India and Turkey becoming normalised in the near future," Misri told the members, according to sources.

Both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressed open support for Pakistan when India struck nine terrorist camps in the country and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor . The strikes came after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives in April.

No nuclear threats in India-Pak conflict

At the briefing, Vikram Misri also informed the panel that the conflict between India and Pakistan was always in the conventional domain highlighting that there was no nuclear signaling by Islamabad, PTI quoted sources as saying.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)