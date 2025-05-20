'Not Surprised With Turkey', Vikram Misri Tells Parliament Committee, Sees No Normalisation Of Ties Soon
“Turkey made it's stand very clear in its support to Pakistan, and historically, we are not really surprised by what Turkey did. We do not see the relations between India and Turkey becoming normalised in the near future," Misri told the members, according to sources.
Both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressed open support for Pakistan when India struck nine terrorist camps in the country and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 under Operation Sindoor . The strikes came after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives in April.No nuclear threats in India-Pak conflict
At the briefing, Vikram Misri also informed the panel that the conflict between India and Pakistan was always in the conventional domain highlighting that there was no nuclear signaling by Islamabad, PTI quoted sources as saying.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more details)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment