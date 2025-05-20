Water Crisis Alert! Thane Residents To Face 12-Hour Tomorrow
In a post shared on X, the civic body said that the repair work will start at 9 am on May 21 (Wednesday) and will be completed by 9 pm. During this time, the water supply in all affected areas will remain completely shut down.Check full list of affected areas below
Ghodbunder Road
Vartak Nagar
Ritu Park
Jail
Gandhi Nagar
Rustamji
Siddhanchal
Samata Nagar
Internity
Johnson
Some parts of Kalwa
The TMC has appealed residents of these areas to store enough water in advance and to cooperate during this repair period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment