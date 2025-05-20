Water Crisis Alert! Thane Residents To Face 12-Hour Tomorrow

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday announced a 12-hour water cut in several areas on May 21 due to some maintenance work. The temporary halt in the water supply will be due to repair work being carried out on a water purification centre and a high-pressure substation in Pise Udanchan Kendra, an FPJ report said.

In a post shared on X, the civic body said that the repair work will start at 9 am on May 21 (Wednesday) and will be completed by 9 pm. During this time, the water supply in all affected areas will remain completely shut down.

Check full list of affected areas below

Ghodbunder Road

Vartak Nagar

Ritu Park

Jail

Gandhi Nagar

Rustamji

Siddhanchal

Samata Nagar

Internity

Johnson

Some parts of Kalwa

The TMC has appealed residents of these areas to store enough water in advance and to cooperate during this repair period.