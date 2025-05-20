King Charles Pens Personal Note For Joe Biden After His Cancer Diagnosis
According to the PEOPLE's report, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King, who himself is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, personally penned the message of support.
The contents of the letter remain private.Also Read | Trump claims Biden allies tried to 'cover up' his cancer diagnosis Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
On Sunday, May 18, Joe Biden's office revealed that the former US president, 82, had been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
The diagnosis came after Joe Biden reported experiencing urinary symptoms, prompting doctors to conduct further tests, which revealed a concerning nodule on his prostate.
Biden's prostate cancer has been classified as Stage 4, with a Gleason score of 9-indicating one of the most aggressive forms of the disease-and has already spread to the bones, reported The New York Times, citing a statement from the ex-POTUS's office.Also Read | Joe Biden did not decline alone
Biden took to X to thank the public for the“love and support” following the news of his cancer and said,“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”King Charles cancer diagnosis
In February 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles, 76, had been diagnosed with cancer and had started treatment.
Although he was hospitalised a month earlier for an enlarged prostate, palace officials later clarified that his cancer is not prostate-related.
Shortly after the news broke, Biden had expressed his“concern” for the King, adding that "God willing," he'd be speaking to him soon in better health.Also Read | King Charles' net worth: British monarch's wealth rises by ₹341 crore
The two leaders have met in person on multiple occasions, dating back to when Joe Biden was vice president and King Charles was still the Prince of Wales.
Biden was the 13th and final US president Queen Elizabeth met before her passing in September 2022, and the first King Charles met after ascending the throne.
