SC May Hear Ashoka University Professor Ali Mahmudabad's Plea Against Arrest On Operation Sindoor Facebook Post Today
On Monday, Mahmudabad, who was arrested on Sunday, moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal stated the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai, seeking an early hearing of the case.
The complaint against Mahmudabad over the social media post regarding press briefings of Operation Sindoor was filed by Yogesh Jatheri, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha in Haryana, according to reports. Jatheri is a village sarpanch from Sonipat.
Also Read | 'When writers, professors are branded enemy...': Congress, SP back Ali Khan
Reportedly, the 42-year-old professor was arrested under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deal with desition and insulting religious beliefs. One of the charges against him is Section 152 of the BNS, which criminalises acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. One of Mahmudabad's lawyers, Kapil Balyan, told news agency PTI that he was produced before a court on Sunday evening and remanded in police custody for two days.Also Read | Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka Univ faculty held by Haryana cops?
Meanwhile, Ashoka University has assured to cooperate with the Police.
“We have been made aware that Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The University will continue to cooperate with the Police and local authorities in the investigation, fully," ANI reported citing the University's statement.
Also Read | Ashoka University faculty arrested over remarks on Operation Sindoor Who is Ali Khan Mahmudabad?
Ali Khan Mahmudabad teaches Political Science at Ashoka University. He is the son of Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan, popularly known as Raja Sahab Mahmudabad, who fought a legal battle for nearly forty years to reclaim his ancestral property seized by the government under the Enemy Properties Act.
Mahmudabad's father was the only son of Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan, the last ruling Raja of Mahmudabad and long-time treasurer and major financier of the Muslim League before the partition of India.
His mother, Rani Vijay, is the daughter of Padma Bhushan Jagat Singh Mehta, who served as the Foreign Secretary of India from 1976-79.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment