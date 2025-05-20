Enbridge Posts Strong Q1 Results And Is On Track For Another Great Year In 2025

On May 9, pipeline company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) released its latest quarterly numbers, for the period ending March 31. It was yet another strong and solid quarter overall for the business. Its adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 came in higher than the $0.92 it reported in the same period a year earlier. And its adjusted EBITDA profit of $5.8 billion rose by 18%. And importantly, for dividend investors, its distributable cash flow totaled $3.8 billion, which was 9% higher than the prior-year period total of $3.5 billion.

The solid results accentuate just how stable and reliable the stock is as an investment, even amid uncertain times. CEO Greg Ebel states that,“Despite the unique challenges that 2025 has presented, Enbridge is operating from a position of strength and stability and will continue to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers throughout North America and beyond.” The company has hit its financial guidance for 19 straight years and it is confident about being able to extend that streak to 20 this year.

Enbridge's stock has risen by 3% this year, which is in line with how the TSX has done – it's up a few points higher at around 5%. But the real value is in holding the stock for its dividend, which yields 6%, as it's one of the best options for investors to hang on to. The company has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and is an ideal investment to just buy and hold, for both its dividend and overall stability.