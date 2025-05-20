OAB Inspires Future Leaders At An Exclusive Session With Sayyed Khalid Bin Hamed Al Busaidi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Oman Arab Bank (OAB) today hosted an exclusive leadership session featuring Sayyed Khalid bin Hamed Al Busaidi, a distinguished leader whose journey in visionary thinking and transformative leadership has made a significant impact in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The event, which took place at the OAB Auditorium, was attended by a great number of people, alongside employees, all eager to hear from a figure who exemplifies bold leadership and impactful change.

The session provided a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Sayyed Khalid's personal experiences of courage, resilience, and visionary execution. His insights into leadership challenged the audience to think bigger, act bolder, and lead with a stronger sense of purpose.

Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the bank's commitment to fostering leadership excellence. He said,“We are incredibly honored to have hosted Sayyed Khalid bin Hamed Al Busaidi today. His remarkable journey in leadership and transformation resonates with our core values at OAB. We believe in nurturing visionary leaders who will drive positive change in our society. Sayyed Khalid's insights remind us all of the power of bold decisions to creating a meaningful impact. This event aligns with our ongoing efforts to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.”

The event covered a range of topics, including the importance of innovation, the role of leadership in times of uncertainty, and how to foster a culture of resilience and creativity within organizations. Sayyed Khalid encouraged attendees to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, emphasizing the significance of thinking beyond conventional boundaries.

As part of Oman Arab Bank's commitment to developing its internal leadership, the session was an important step in cultivating a culture of innovation and positive change across the organization. OAB remains dedicated to supporting leadership development and inspiring individuals to lead with courage and integrity, thereby driving change and progress across Oman.