Punjab Police Bust Terror Module Operated By Foreign Handlers
He said six operatives -- Jatin Kumar, alias Rohan, Barinder Singh, alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham, alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar -- have been arrested. The module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor store in Batala town.
The accused were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the US. Jatin Kumar was injured in the exchange of fire while being taken for recovery.
He opened fire on the police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and was admitted to the Civil Hospital of Batala.
A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the police station in Civil Lines in Batala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
One .30-bore pistol has been recovered. A day earlier, in a major counter-espionage operation, the police had arrested two individuals for leaking critical information concerning the Indian armed forces to the ISI.
Those arrested have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur. Police teams have also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession.
DGP Yadav has said the police have thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending them as they were involved in leaking sensitive military information, related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with their ISI handlers.
He has said preliminary investigation has confirmed both the accused were in direct contact with ISI operatives and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian armed forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment