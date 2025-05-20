Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Satisfied With GCC Tour, Describing It As Tremendous


2025-05-20 01:08:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 20 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction with GCC tour, which saw him go to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, describing it as "tremendous".
Speaking at the Kennedy center in Washington late Monday, Trump stated, "We had a tremendous visit in the Middle East. We went to saw Qatar, we saw the Saudi Arabia, all the top, top people in UAE, and we brought back about USD 5.1 trillion that's not bad."
He added that the tour has been "credited as one of the, maybe the most successful visit that anybody's ever made to any place."
"Our relationship is fantastic with those three beautiful places (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar). I mean, they're incredible," he indicated.
Trump's visit to the GCC region was the first since he took office. (end)
