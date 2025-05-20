Bogota-Region Is Positioned As A Strategic Hub For The Aeronautical Industry At ALTA CCMA & MRO 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOGOTA, Colombia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the city's investment promotion agency, will socialize the Bogota Airport City (BCA) project at the most important conference on aviation maintenance and technical purchasing in Latin America.

Within the framework of the ALTA CCMA & MRO 2025 conference, the main aviation maintenance and technical procurement event in Latin America and the Caribbean, Invest in Bogota will actively participate to present the Colombian capital as a key city for the expansion of the regional aeronautical sector.

With more than 600 attendees and the presence of representatives from more than 100 airlines, this edition of the event – which is being held in Cancun, Mexico – is an ideal platform to promote business, share technical advances and generate high-value connections between suppliers and companies

At the event, Mónica Sánchez, Investment Promotion Manager at Invest in Bogota, will socialize the progress and opportunities of the BCA project, the urban and economic development megaproject led by the District, which seeks to consolidate Bogota-Region as a high-impact connectivity, trade, investment and logistics hub in Latin America.

This initiative, established in the District Development Plan, contemplates the integration of airport infrastructure with the urban environment, through key projects such as the International Airport Modal Center (CIMA) and the strategic actions of the Engativá and Fontibón Airport District. In addition, it articulates inter-institutional efforts to attract investment, improve mobility, encourage business tourism and strengthen the value chain of the aeronautical sector.

Invest in Bogota will hold strategic meetings with businessmen and investors in the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) sector with the aim of positioning Bogota as an ideal destination for the installation of aeronautical maintenance centers.

Invest in Bogota 's purpose is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events and articulate the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of the Bogota-Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America.

CONTACT: Invest in Bogotá Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa +57 3176419456 Bogotá, Colombia