Dell'oro Group Announces Appointment Of New Research Director, Data Center Physical Infrastructure And Data Center Liquid Cooling

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex Cordovil to the role of Research Director, Data Center Physical Infrastructure and Data Center Liquid Cooling, effective immediately. Mr. Cordovil brings over 20 years of experience, with the past five years in data center infrastructure solutions including power, cooling, IT management, and service. He also has over a decade of experience in strategy consulting, working for boutique to top-tier firms. Mr. Cordovil will lead the data center physical infrastructure analysis and data center liquid cooling, including power uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution, thermal management, and IT racks.

"We are very pleased to have such a strong analytical person join our team," declared Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO of Dell'Oro Group. "The way Mr. Cordovil thinks about complex topics and is able to organize them into simple concepts is commendable. His experience in data center power and cooling combined with his organizational skills will be highly beneficial for our clients, and fortifies our excellent data center analyst team," added Dell'Oro.

"Having used Dell'Oro's invaluable data throughout my career, I'm now excited to contribute to producing the very research that industry leaders trust. At a time when the data center industry is experiencing a pivotal shift and its importance has never been greater, I look forward to collaborating with Dell'Oro's team of experts helping clients navigate today's turbulent world with indispensable insights," commented Mr. Cordovil.

Prior to joining Dell'Oro Group, Mr. Cordovil held a role at Vertiv, working on strategy design and execution for Vertiv's partner ecosystem across data center power and cooling solutions. He was also a key contributor to the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, developing thought leadership central to Vertiv's commercial efforts targeting AI opportunities. Prior to Vertiv, Mr. Cordovil spent approximately 15 years in consulting at Bain & Company, boutique consultancies, and independently. In these roles, he addressed a wide range of strategic and operational challenges.

Mr. Cordovil holds a B.S. in Engineering from École Centrale Paris, where he received the prestigious Eiffel Excellence Scholarship, and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of São Paulo, ranking in the top five of over 100,000 applicants. He also earned a Master's in Modern and Contemporary Art with distinction from Christie's Education.

