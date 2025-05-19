Jordan Improves Standing In Anti-Money Laundering Assessment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has received international recognition for its "substantial" progress in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons, according to the latest report by the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).

In its fifth enhanced follow-up report on the Kingdom, MENAFATF commended Jordan for aligning its legal and regulatory frameworks with international standards, noting“substantial progress” across key areas, including financial oversight and institutional enforcement.

The report showed that Jordan is now compliant with 36 out of nearly 40 international recommendations, a significant improvement from 2019, when the Kingdom met only 19, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report highlighted improved compliance in four technical areas: regulation of non-profit organisations; oversight of legal arrangements such as endowments; issuance of guidance and feedback to obligated entities; and enhanced supervision of non-financial businesses and professions, including include law and accounting firms, dealers in jewellery, precious metals and gemstones, and real estate offices.

The Kingdom had formally requested a re-evaluation of these areas in November 2024, submitting revised legislation, updated compliance records, and detailed statistical data to support its case.

The adoption of the report marked the conclusion of Jordan's enhanced follow-up process under the current round of MENAFATF mutual evaluations, reinforcing the Kingdom's commitment to internationalfinancial integrity standards.