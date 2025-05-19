Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza's Hamad Hospital
In a statement, the ministry described the attack as a“blatant” violation of international law and the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.
Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterated Jordan's rejection of Israel's continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and its systematic targeting of civilians and vital infrastructure.
Qudah also denounced the destruction of essential facilities providing critical services to the people of Gaza, as well as the ongoing use of siege, starvation, and forced displacement as tools of war.
He also warned of the grave consequences of Israel's persistent violations in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing their dangerous implications for regional security and stability.
The official also urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral obligations by compelling Israel to immediately cease its aggression, ensure the opening of designated crossings for the delivery of humanitarian aid, and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He also stressed the urgent need to end the crimes being committed against the Palestinian people and to hold those responsible accountable under international law.
