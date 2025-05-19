Costa Rica Sets Record For Organ Donation: 130% More Cadaveric Donors In 2025

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Costa Rica is experiencing an unprecedented moment in its national donation and transplant system, thanks to the strengthening of processes for identifying and coordinating deceased donors, the supportive commitment of families, and the coordinated work of the country's medical teams.

During the first five months of 2025, 30 cadaveric donors were registered, compared to 13 in the same period in 2024, representing a 130.77% increase in the number of people who have said“yes” to saving lives through organ donation. This notable growth has led to 57 organ transplants, surpassing the 32 performed during the same period last year.

This progress has a direct impact on reducing waiting lists, particularly for kidney and liver transplants, which constitute the highest demand in the country. The greater the availability of organs, the greater the system's capacity to respond promptly to those who depend on a transplant to preserve or restore their health .

“Each transplant represents a transformed life. This result is the fruit of institutional commitment, efficient clinical action, and, above all, the solidarity of donor families. Last year, 34 cadaveric donors were used, and in the first five months of this year alone, 30 have been reached, anticipating a year of record numbers in donation and transplantation,” said Dr. Mary Munive, Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Health .

The Ministry of Health extends its deepest gratitude to all the families who have given their consent for organ and tissue donation. Their altruistic decision has saved dozens of lives and represents an example of hope and humanity in times of profound pain. Costa Rica is moving forward with a health system that relies on generosity, medical cooperation, and the conviction that to donate is to give life.-

