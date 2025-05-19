” Langfang World Food Festival” Grand Opening A Global Food Celebration Brings Flavors To Life

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Langfang, China – On June 15, the 4th International Meat Pie Contest & 2025 Chef Of the World will be officially kicked off the Time Lawn at Langfang Linkong International Convention and Exhibition Center, marking the grand launch of the“Langfang World Food Festival” series. As a key event of the Langfang International Economic and Trade Fair 2025, this competition is jointly hosted by the Langfang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, Hebei Linkong Group Co., Ltd., and the China headquarters of the World Beauty Congress-Beijing Yangma Fuchuan International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., aiming to create an international event integrating Chinese and foreign culinary cultures.







Dual-Track Competition: Tradition Meets Innovation

Breaking away from conventional formats, this year's event introduces two exciting tracks:“Traditional Meat Pie Challenge” and“Creative Flavor Showdown”. Top street food chefs from 25 countries and regions will showcase their skills alongside 35 inheritors of China's intangible cultural heritage meat pie techniques. Together, they explore endless possibilities for culinary innovation while preserving the essence of traditional craftsmanship. The event highlights the diverse charm of global food culture through a two-way fusion of 'heritage preservation' and 'creative expression'.

Immersive Experience: Food Meets Culture

The event will feature a“World Flavors Cuisine” with 70+ specialty booths, including Michelin-starred chefs and master chefs from Dubai's six-star luxury hotels. Visitors can try one-stop global foods around the world. Beyond tastings, it curates interactive experiences, including:

– Meat Pie Workshops

– Tasting Challenges & Lucky Draws

– Online Snack Market

This multi-sensory adventure blends gastronomic delight with cultural storytelling, offering both epicurean satisfaction and cultural enrichment.







The“Langfang World Food Festival” will run until June 20th. It combines food with Langfang's tourism spots to give visitors special memories. By using cuisine as a cultural bridge, the festival serves as a dynamic platform for global cultural exchange, inviting participants to savor world flavors and experience the rich charm of Langfang.