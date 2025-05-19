Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Honduras Opens Embassy In Doha

Honduras Opens Embassy In Doha


2025-05-19 11:01:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Honduras officially inaugurated its embassy in Doha Monday. The opening ceremony was attended by Honduras Foreign Minister Dr Eduardo Enrique Reina and HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmad bin Hassan al-Hammadi.

MENAFN19052025000067011011ID1109568942

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search