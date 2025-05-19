Gary Lineker-BBC Breakup After 30 Years: How An Instagram Post Sparked An Antisemitism Storm

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gary Lineker, one of British broadcasting's most prominent voices and the face of the BBC's Match of the Day for nearly three decades, has been axed by the broadcaster following a row over an Instagram post that sparked widespread allegations of antisemitism.

The post, shared via Lineker's Instagram story, featured a video critical of Zionism and included the image of a rat - a symbol widely recognised as an antisemitic trope used in Nazi propaganda. Though Lineker deleted the post and issued multiple apologies, the backlash intensified, with figures inside and outside the BBC calling for accountability.

The 64-year-old said stepping down is“the responsible course of action” and will present his final Match of the Day episode on Sunday. According to a MailOnline report, Lineker leaves without a payoff from his £1.4million-a-year contract and that the decision was not voluntary.

The controversial image was part of a pro-Palestine video shared on Instagram by another account, which Lineker reshared. It featured a rat alongside commentary about Zionism - a combination seen by critics as echoing antisemitic propaganda from Nazi Germany, where Jews were depicted as vermin.

After widespread condemnation, especially from within Britain's Jewish community, Lineker issued a public apology:

"On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references. I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything anti-Semitic. It goes against everything I believe in. The post was removed as soon as I became aware of the issue... I take full responsibility for this mistake. That image does not reflect my views."

The fallout was swift and severe. According to a MailOnline report, a senior BBC insider confirmed that Lineker was ousted and“the decision to go early was not Lineker's.” The broadcaster opted to cut ties without offering him a financial settlement. He will also no longer host the BBC's coverage of the FA Cup in 2025–26 or the World Cup in North America in 2026.

Alex Kay-Jelski, the BBC's Director of Sport, who has been overseeing structural changes at the sports division, reportedly emailed staff shortly after the announcement.

"It is sad to be saying goodbye to such a brilliant broadcaster and I also want to thank Gary for his years of service... Let's finish the season strongly with Gary's final show."

Among the most outspoken critics was Danny Cohen, former Director of BBC Television and a leading voice in London's Jewish community. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Cohen said Lineker should not be allowed a final appearance on Match of the Day.

“The BBC have made the right decision to part ways with Gary Lineker, but he should not be allowed a final swansong this weekend. Given the Nazi echoes of the content shared, it will be very hard for many in the Jewish community to see Mr Lineker present Match of the Day again. If the racist content had been directed at another community, I do not believe a presenter would be allowed to carry on for another week,” he was quoted as saying.

“The BBC has a serious and wide-ranging problem with anti-Semitism. Only much stronger executive leadership can change that,” he added.

Following his removal, Lineker shared a video on Instagram reiterating his apology.“I would like once again to say I'm sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused... I've stood up for minorities and humanitarian issues and against all forms of racism all of my life, including, of course, antisemitism, which I absolutely abhor. There's no place for it and never should be," he said.

He announced that Sunday's Premier League season finale will be his last appearance with the BBC.“It's been a pleasure and a huge privilege working with the BBC for 30 years, especially hosting Match Of The Day, a programme that is so close to my heart... The relationship with the BBC has been long and wonderful, but it's the right time for the organisation and myself to go our separate ways," he added.

BBC Director General Tim Davie issued a statement expressing regret but supporting the decision.“Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season. Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism,” he said.

This is not the first time Lineker's political views have sparked controversy. In 2023, he compared the UK government's rhetoric on immigration to that of Nazi Germany, which led to a brief suspension before colleagues walked out in support and forced a reversal.

More recently, Lineker gave an interview to BBC2's Amol Rajan where he defended his right to speak on global issues, particularly the war in Gaza.

“What's going on there [Gaza] is the mass murder of thousands of children - probably something that we should have a little opinion on,” he stated.

“I don't regret saying them publicly, because I was right - what I said, it was accurate,” he added.

Lineker's departure also means the end of the licensing deal for his popular Goalhanger podcasts - The Rest Is Football and The Rest Is History - which will leave BBC Sounds later this year.

His long-time colleague Alan Shearer commented on Instagram, "Thank you for everything."

Comedian and presenter John Bishop added, "Gary you leave a great legacy as a player, as a presenter and as a man. Good luck with everything else you do next."

As the BBC prepares to revamp Match of the Day, all eyes will be on how the broadcaster navigates the fallout of this scandal - and addresses mounting criticism about its handling of antisemitism allegations.