'You Do Not Just Fight For A Podium': Badminton Star PV Sindhu Opens Up On Her Olympic Journey
Speaking during the convocation address for the graduating batch of students, Sindhu summed up her hard journey towards two Olympics medals in few words, saying as per a press note,“The world sees the medal, but they do not see the 4 AM alarms, the tears, the losses, and the days you show up when you do not want to. At the Olympics, you do not just fight for a podium -- you fight for every invisible battle you have won to get there.”
Sindhu won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in women's singles competition, following it with a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making her the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.PV Sindhu on players dealing with failures
On how players deal with failure, she further added,“In sport, sometimes you do not just show up after failure -- sometimes you show up while literally breaking. And that is where champions are built.”
Sindhu also said that if one wants to do something big in life, they will have to "fail for it".
"Repeatedly. Publicly. Sometimes, even hilariously," she added.Sindhu on lessons from her career
The ace shuttler shared personal anecdotes and hard-earned lessons from her career, striking an emotional chord with the audience. In a heartfelt moment during her speech, Sindhu spoke about her special connection with the university as her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, a businessman, is an alumnus of FLAME.
"This was not just a speech for me, it was personal. My husband studied here, and FLAME has shown up in so many moments of my life. Today felt like a beautiful full-circle moment -- finally attending a FLAME graduation and sharing the lessons I have learned from podiums, heartbreaks, and relentless early mornings," Sindhu said while addressing the students.
Notably, Sindhu will be aiming to win big in the Malaysia Masters tournament, starting from Tuesday onwards at the Stadium Axiata Arena KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment