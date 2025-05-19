Cignal TV Unlocks Video Streaming And Broadcast Efficiency With Harmonic's Cloud-Native Solution

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS Streamlines Channel Origination, Playout and Disaster Recovery for Leading Service Provider in the Philippines

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Cignal TV, a leading pay-TV provider in the Philippines, has expanded its partnership with Harmonic to modernize channel origination, playout and disaster recovery workflows. Running on the public cloud, Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS enables Cignal TV to deliver premium video streaming and broadcast services to subscribers with unparallelled efficiency and reliability.

"Harmonic's approach to cloud-native media processing is a key strategy guiding the modernization of our video streaming and broadcast workflows," said Caesar Villadiego, head of media and telecoms engineering at Cignal TV. "Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS harnesses the power of the cloud to unlock greater flexibility, agility and scalability - enabling us to launch streaming services in hours instead of days."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media combines a wide range of media processing functions in a single cloud-native platform, streamlining Cignal TV's video operations and reducing infrastructure costs. The end-to-end video platform supports the delivery of linear TV channels and broadcast services, with future-ready capabilities for live distribution, significantly enhancing operational flexibility for Cignal TV.

The Harmonic solution enables Cignal TV to remotely switch local playout operations to the cloud for disaster recovery. Leveraging a secure SRT connection, the VOS360 platform delivers channels from the cloud to Cignal TV's compression headend or disaster recovery site without service disruption. This ensures service continuity and high availability, allowing Cignal TV to deliver a consistent, seamless video experience to viewers.

"Our collaboration with Cignal TV underscores Harmonic's commitment to empowering media service providers with agile, cloud-native solutions for video streaming and broadcast delivery," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "By embracing our VOS360 platform, Cignal TV is bringing its vision for scalable, flexible and secure video operations to life - with the speed, reliability and efficiency that the cloud offers."

Harmonic's solution was successfully deployed in collaboration with local partner Composite Technology.

