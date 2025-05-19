Travel And Tourism Sector To Contribute QR124.2 Billion To Qatar's Economy In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Travel & Tourism sector is on a positive growth trajectory as it is projected to contribute QR124.2 billion to the national economy this year. The sector is fast becoming one of the country's most powerful economic engines, according to research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

According to the data the travel and tourism sector is expected to reach QR166.6bn by 2035.

With international visitors accounting for almost 90% of travel spending, and over 75% of all trips taken for leisure, Qatar is continuing to cement its place as an international favourite. The sector is set to support over 350,000 jobs in 2025, rising to more than 487,000 by 2035, WTTC noted.

Spending by international visitors is expected to increase significantly this year, forecasting a spending of QR 98.8bn in 2025, while domestic spend is projected to reach QR12.6bn this year.

Meanwhile the spending by international and domestic visitors is projected to reach QR144.7bn and QR16.7bn by 2035.

Qatar's tourism sector began 2025 with strong momentum, welcoming over 1.5 million international visitors between January and March.

This surge was driven by an integrated tourism strategy that combines high-profile events, strategic partnerships, and diversified destination experiences.

Visitors from GCC countries accounted for (36%), followed by Europe (28%) and Asia and Oceania (20%), reinforcing Qatar's growing appeal across varied markets.

Visitor arrivals by air (51%), land (34%) and sea (15%) highlight the effectiveness of Qatar's diversified access strategy.

Qatar reaffirmed its leadership in regional tourism by hosting the 51st UN Tourism Regional Committee for the Middle East, where discussions focused on harnessing Qatar's strengths in sports, innovation, and infrastructure to drive sustainable tourism across the region.



