Trump: Russia, Ukraine Will Immediately Start Ceasefire Talks


2025-05-19 07:05:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 19 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Russia and Ukraine will immediately be negotiating a ceasefire to end the war that has been commencing since February 2022 despite diplomatic efforts.
Trump had said on Truth Social that he just completed his two-hour call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying "I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations towards a ceasefire and more importantly an End to the war."
"The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties. As it can only be, because they know the details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of" he added.
"The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn't I would say so now, rather than later," said Trump.
He also mentioned that negotiations will begin immediately as he has already informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and President of Finland Alexander Stubb, "during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin" said Trump.
It was also mentioned that the Vatican as represented by the pope are also interested in hosting the negotiations. (end)
