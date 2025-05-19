403
Minister: Crown Prince's Patronage Of Football Cup Finale Embodies Support For Sports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah of the Crown Prince Finale match on Monday embodies his interest and support for his fellow athletes.
In a press briefing following the finale match between Al-Arabi and Kuwait SC, Al-Mutairi expressed that the sports family is extremely proud and appreciative of this generous sponsorship, reflecting the political leadership's care and attention to young athletes.
He stressed the importance of supporting the sports development process in Kuwait, which will lead to enhancing the status of athletes as an important tributary to developing our own and society at large.
He also pointed to the Public Authority for Sports and their keenness to cooperate with clubs and sports federations in the aim of raising the stature of Kuwaiti sports athletes in all its games, while also congratulating Kuwait SC for winning the title and Al-Arabi for taking second place. (end)
