New Mccarthyism: Trump's America Turns To Racialized Persecution

MENAFN - Asia Times) When national security becomes a weapon of political fear mongering, it doesn't just fail – it backfires. In Trump's second term, the United States isn't just guarding its borders or secrets. It's waging war on its own people – especially those who look or sound foreign.

Federal surveillance, visa crackdowns and prosecutorial overreach are no longer rare or cautionary tales. They are the operating logic of a government that equates ethnic identity with disloyalty. And the victims are not just foreign nationals –they are Americans citizens, permanent residents, students, professors, researchers and community leaders from Chinese and other nonwhite diasporas.

This is not an immigration issue. It's a civil liberties crisis.

A second-term escalation

Since President Trump's second inauguration, his administration has rapidly escalated surveillance and legal action targeting Chinese and other Asian communities. While the White House calls it“countering espionage,” what's unfolding is a racialized purge of talent, dignity and due process.

International students are being detained at airports under vague suspicions. Professors are facing FARA investigations for attending academic conferences. People are being tracked, profiled and in some cases jailed – based not on what they did, but who they are and where they've been.

Consider this: Since January 2025, more than 60 Chinese and Chinese American scholars have been subjected to federal inquiries or visa denials without clear evidence of wrongdoing. Multiple international graduate students were denied reentry or detained without formal charges.

The Department of Homeland Security's“foreign influence” watchlists have quietly expanded to include individuals merely affiliated with Chinese institutions – no espionage, no funding, no intent – just association.

This is the new normal. The Biden-era DOJ memos tempering overreach under FARA (the Foreign Agents Registration Act) have been rescinded. Surveillance programs such as Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) are turbocharged. And the prosecutorial machinery once used to pursue terrorists is now being deployed against students , researchers and public intellectuals of Asian descent.