TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

TAT Technologies Delivers 23.6% Revenue Growth, 80.7% Increase in Net Profit, and 56.2% Increase in adjusted EBITDA, and Continued Margin Expansion for the First Quarter of 2025

NETANYA, Israel, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT ) (TASE: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 202 5 :



Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 23.6% to $42.1 million compared to $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 40.9% to $10.0 million compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 improved by 290bp to 23.6% of revenue compared to 20.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 56.2% to $5.7 million (13.6% of revenue) compared to $3.7 million (10.8% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 89.0% to $4.2 million (9.9% of revenue) compared to $2.2 million (6.5% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 80.7% to $3.8 million compared to a net income of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. Cash flow from operating activities was negative ($4.9) million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to negative ($3.5) million in the first quarter of 2024.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President, commented: "Driven by strong execution and robust market demand, TAT Technologies continues to demonstrate its earnings power. During the first quarter, we delivered revenue growth of 23.6% and an increase of 56.2% in adjusted EBITDA, compared to the same period in 2024, expanding our bottom line even more rapidly than our top line. TAT has developed a multi-year track record of consistent profitability, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth for the last three years, while expanding profit margins."

"Our strategic growth initiatives, implemented over the past few years, have significantly expanded our addressable market and diversified our revenue streams," continued Mr. Zamir. "Despite industry wide supply chain challenges, our 'Customer First' initiative, which includes bolstering parts and rotatable inventory in key areas, enabled us to achieve our financial goals, fulfill customer demand, and strengthen our market position. While we expanded inventory levels and utilized additional cash, these strategic investments enhance our resilience and position us to capture market share in a dynamic supply environment."

"In the first quarter, we secured over $52 million in new orders and long-term agreements, bringing our total backlog to $439 million. This provides us with strong visibility and confidence in our continued growth and profitability. While broader market dynamics may influence near-term order flow, the demand for our expertise and capacity remains robust, positioning us well to further expand our backlog throughout the year."

"To mitigate the evolving trade policy landscape, we're closely monitoring recent tariff changes and taking measured steps to minimize any impact on our operations. Our teams are in active, solution-focused discussions with key suppliers to ensure material flow remains uninterrupted and cost increases are controlled. At the same time, we're working closely with our customers to align expectations, adjust planning as needed, and maintain the high service levels they rely on."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. The Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income, excluding the impact of: the Company's share in profit of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, provision for income taxes, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA below.

TAT Technologies will host a webcast to review the quarterly results on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at the link below or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT's controlling shareholder is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

