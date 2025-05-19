TAT Technologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 5,020
|
|
$ 7,129
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $350
and $400 thousand as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively
|
33,223
|
|
29,697
|
Inventory
|
72,980
|
|
68,540
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
8,375
|
|
7,848
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
119,598
|
|
113,214
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
42,474
|
|
41,576
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
2,115
|
|
2,282
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,633
|
|
1,553
|
Investment in affiliates
|
3,722
|
|
2,901
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
641
|
|
654
|
Deferred income taxes
|
358
|
|
877
|
Restricted deposit
|
315
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
51,258
|
|
50,148
|
Total assets
|
$ 170,856
|
|
$ 163,362
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term loans
|
$ 1,976
|
|
$ 2,083
|
Short-term loans
|
10,719
|
|
4,350
|
Accounts payable
|
12,592
|
|
12,158
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
15,572
|
|
18,594
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
839
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
41,698
|
|
38,124
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
10,391
|
|
10,938
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
966
|
|
986
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,269
|
|
1,345
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
12,626
|
|
13,269
|
Total liabilities
|
54,324
|
|
51,393
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Share capital, no par value
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
89,919
|
|
89,697
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
(2,088)
|
|
(2,088)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
452
|
|
(76)
|
Retained earnings
|
28,249
|
|
24,436
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
116,532
|
|
111,969
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 170,856
|
|
$ 163,362
|
|
|
|
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 12,724
|
|
$ 11,935
|
|
$ 47,710
|
|
Services
|
29,418
|
|
22,153
|
|
104,406
|
|
|
42,142
|
|
34,088
|
|
152,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
8,331
|
|
8,986
|
|
33,986
|
|
Services
|
23,857
|
|
18,036
|
|
85,116
|
|
|
32,188
|
|
27,022
|
|
119,102
|
|
Gross profit
|
9,954
|
|
7,066
|
|
33,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
324
|
|
277
|
|
1,248
|
|
Selling and marketing, net
|
1,928
|
|
1,660
|
|
7,746
|
|
General and administrative, net
|
3,532
|
|
3,309
|
|
11,901
|
|
Other income
|
-
|
|
(388)
|
|
(383)
|
|
|
5,784
|
|
4,858
|
|
20,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
4,170
|
|
2,208
|
|
12,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
(335)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(1,472)
|
|
Other financial income
(expenses), net
|
277
|
|
(106)
|
|
(477)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before taxes on income
(taxes benefit)
|
4,112
|
|
1,759
|
|
10,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for taxes on income
(taxes benefit)
|
592
|
|
(153)
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before share of equity
investment
|
3,520
|
|
1,912
|
|
10,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share in profits of equity investment
of affiliated companies
|
293
|
|
198
|
|
809
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,813
|
|
$ 2,110
|
|
$ 11,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.35
|
|
$ 0.20
|
|
$ 1.08
|
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
10,940,358
|
|
10,378,978
|
|
10,363,978
|
|
Diluted
|
11,211,271
|
|
10,554,351
|
|
11,215,827
|
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,813
|
|
$ 2,110
|
|
$ 11,167
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized losses from derivatives
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
|
(27)
|
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
528
|
|
-
|
|
(76)
|
|
Total comprehensive income
|
$ 4,341
|
|
$ 2,083
|
|
$ 11,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
shares issued
|
|
Amount
|
|
Additional
paid-in
capital
|
|
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
|
|
Treasury
shares
|
|
Retained
earnings
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 202 3
|
|
10,377,085
|
|
3,140
|
|
76,335
|
|
27
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
13,269
|
|
90,683
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 202 4 :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(103)
|
|
-
|
|
11,167
|
|
11,064
|
|
Exercise of option
|
|
164,406
|
|
12
|
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Cancel of shares par value
|
|
-
|
|
(3,152)
|
|
3,152
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $162
thousands
|
|
673,340
|
|
-
|
|
9,827
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,827
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
395
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
395
|
|
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 20 2 4
|
|
11,214,831
|
|
-
|
|
89,697
|
|
(76)
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
24,436
|
|
111,969
|
|
CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED
MARCH 31, 202 5 (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
528
|
|
-
|
|
3,813
|
|
4,341
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
222
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
222
|
|
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 202 5 (unaudited)
|
|
11,214,831
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 89,919
|
|
$ 452
|
|
$ (2,088)
|
|
$ 28,249
|
|
$116,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 3,813
|
|
$ 2,110
|
|
$ 11,167
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,305
|
|
1,374
|
|
5,455
|
|
Loss from change in fair value of derivatives
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
|
Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
|
13
|
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
Net change in operating right of use asset and operating lease
liability
|
|
(9)
|
|
4
|
|
18
|
|
Non-cash financial expenses
|
|
(83)
|
|
(214)
|
|
(187)
|
|
Decrease in restructuring plan provision
|
|
-
|
|
(20)
|
|
(63)
|
|
Change in allowance for credit losses
|
|
(50)
|
|
-
|
|
55
|
|
Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies
|
|
(293)
|
|
(198)
|
|
(809)
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
222
|
|
41
|
|
395
|
|
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
|
(20)
|
|
3
|
|
(14)
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
(354)
|
|
(478)
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
519
|
|
(409)
|
|
117
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade accounts receivable
|
|
(3,476)
|
|
(820)
|
|
(9,743)
|
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(527)
|
|
(181)
|
|
(1,473)
|
|
Increase in inventory
|
|
(3,861)
|
|
(2,637)
|
|
(17,165)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
|
|
434
|
|
(700)
|
|
2,170
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other
|
|
(3,022)
|
|
(1,573)
|
|
4,705
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(5,035)
|
|
(3,547)
|
|
(5,818)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
-
|
|
1,306
|
|
1,275
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(2,862)
|
|
(989)
|
|
(5,126)
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(2,862)
|
|
317
|
|
(3,851)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term loans
|
|
(571)
|
|
(440)
|
|
(2,016)
|
|
Net change in short term credit from banks
|
|
6,369
|
|
(4,000)
|
|
(7,650)
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,827
|
|
Exercise of options
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
5,798
|
|
(4,439)
|
|
161
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash
|
|
(2,099)
|
|
(7,669)
|
|
(9,508)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
of period
|
|
7,434
|
|
16,942
|
|
16,942
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of
period
|
|
$ 5,335
|
|
$ 9,273
|
|
$ 7,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING
ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to operating lease right-of-use assets and operating
lease liabilities
|
|
147
|
|
345
|
|
983
|
|
Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and
equipment
|
|
579
|
|
60
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
267
|
|
(442)
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(39)
|
|
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,813
|
|
$ 2,110
|
|
$ 11,167
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes (taxes benefit)
|
592
|
|
(153)
|
|
195
|
|
Financial expense, net
|
58
|
|
449
|
|
1,949
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,353
|
|
1,428
|
|
5,717
|
|
Share based compensation
|
222
|
|
41
|
|
395
|
|
Share in profits of equity investment of
affiliated companies
|
(293)
|
|
(198)
|
|
(809)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 5,745
|
|
$ 3,677
|
|
$ 18,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOURCE TAT Technologies LtdWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment