Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. May 23, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. ("Ultra Clean" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCTT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 6, 2024 and February 24, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ultra Clean investors have until May 23, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The class action lawsuit against Ultra Clean alleges that the company and certain of its executives made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose key information during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint asserts that:
(i) the defendants created a false impression that they had reliable information about the demand for Ultra Clean's products and services in the domestic Chinese market; and
(ii) in reality, Ultra Clean's optimistic reports regarding significant growth and increased earnings potential did not account for the weakening demand caused by issues faced by one of Ultra Clean's major customers, extended qualification timelines, and inventory absorption, especially considering the volatility in the semiconductor industry.
The lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that the company was experiencing "demand softness" in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. Following this disclosure, Ultra Clean's stock price fell by more than 28%, according to the complaint.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment