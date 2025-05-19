Graniteshares Announces Change In ETF Lineup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares announced today that it will close and liquidate the following ETF:

Ticker Fund Name Commencement of investment operations TSLI GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF 08/23/2023



On May 09, 2025, the board of GraniteShares ETF Trust approved the liquidation of the GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (the“ETF”). The last day of trading for the ETF on NASDAQ Stock Market will be June 20, 2025. The last day creation orders will be accepted for the ETF will be June 18, 2025. Investors may sell their shares of the ETF until market close on June 20, 2025. Shares of the ETF will no longer trade on NASDAQ Stock Market after market close on June 20, 2025, and will be subsequently delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the ETF is expected to occur on or about June 23, 2025.

When the ETF commences the liquidation of its portfolio, it may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

At the time the liquidation of the ETF is complete, the ETF shares will be individually redeemed. For shareholders that still hold shares of the ETF as of June 20, 2025, shares will be automatically redeemed for cash at the net asset value as of close of business on that date, which will reflect the costs of closing the ETF. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on the redemptions. The ETF may or may not pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is an independent ETF issuer headquartered in New York City. GraniteShares will continue to offer the following leveraged single stock ETFs:

ETF NAME TICKER UNDERLYING STOCK MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF AAPB Apple 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF AMDL AMD 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF AMZZ Amazon.com 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF BABX Alibaba 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF CONL Coinbase 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF CONI Coinbase 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long CRWD Daily ETF CRWL CrowdStrike 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF DLLL Dell Technologies 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF INTW Intel 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long IONQ Daily ETF IONL IONQ 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF LCDL Lucid 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long MARA Daily ETF MRAL MARA Holding 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF FBL Meta Platform 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long MRVL Daily ETF MVLL Marvell Technology 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF MSFL Microsoft 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long MU Daily ETF MULL Micron Technology 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF NVD NVIDIA 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF PTIR Palantir 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF QCML Qualcomm 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long RDDT Daily ETF RDTL Reddit 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF RVNL Rivian 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF SMCL Super Micro Computer 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL Tesla 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSLR Tesla 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF TSDD Tesla 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long TSM Daily ETF TSML Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1.30%/1.50% GraniteShares 2x Long Uber Daily ETF UBRL Uber 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares 2x Long VRT Daily ETF VRTL Vertiv 1.30%/1.50%

In addition, GraniteShares' ETF suite includes the following ETFs:

ETF NAME TICKER EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT FEE/TOTAL EXPENSES GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR Gold 0.17% GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF COMB Broad Commodities 0.25% GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF HIPS High Income 0.70%/3.19% GraniteShares Platinum Trust PLTM Platinum 0.50% GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF XOUT U.S. Large Cap 0.60% GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF TSYY Option Strategy 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF YSPY Option Strategy 0.99%/1.15% GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF TQQY Option Strategy 0.99%/1.15%

Contact Information :

William Rhind, CEO

GraniteShares Inc

+1 646 876 5049

...

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GraniteShares funds (the“Funds”) carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747, or visit the website at . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

To obtain a prospectus for BAR, please visit

/>To obtain a prospectus for PLTM, please visit

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""

To obtain a prospectus for COMB, please visit



Except as described above regarding the liquidation of the ETFs, shares of the Funds may be sold during trading hours on the exchange through any brokerage account, shares are not individually redeemable, and shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by Authorized Participants. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares in a Fund will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV. Brokerage commissions will apply.

Fund Risks

Multiple funds have a limited operating history of less than a year and risks associated with a new fund. The Leveraged and Daily Inverse Funds are not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) or daily inverse (-1X and -2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The funds do not directly invest in the underlying stock.

The Funds seek daily inverse or leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. Each Fund with“Long” in its name attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged multiple of the performance of an underlying stock (each a Leveraged Long Fund). Each Fund with“Short” in its name attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (or opposite) multiple of the performance of an underlying stock (each an Inverse Fund).

Investors should note that the Long Leveraged Funds and the Daily Inverse Funds pursue daily leveraged investment objectives and daily inverse investment objectives (respectively), which means that the fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage and inverse strategies because the fund magnifies the performance of their underlying security. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds' return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

For the Leveraged Long Funds because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

For the Daily Inverse Funds because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from -100% and 200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock's performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Investing in physical commodities, including through commodity-linked derivative instruments such as Commodity Futures, Commodity Swaps, as well as other commodity-linked instruments, is speculative and can be extremely volatile and may not be suitable for all investors. Market prices of commodities may fluctuate rapidly based on numerous factors, including: changes in supply and demand relationships (whether actual, perceived, anticipated, unanticipated or unrealized); weather; agriculture; trade; domestic and foreign political and economic events and policies; diseases; pestilence; technological developments; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and monetary and other governmental policies, action and inaction.

A liquid secondary market may not exist for the types of commodity-linked derivative instruments the Fund buys, which may make it difficult for the Fund to sell them at an acceptable price. The Fund is new with no operating history. As a result, there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size, in which case it could ultimately liquidate.

Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks and losses.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners