California Regional MLS Launches New Initiative To Convey Importance Of Representation

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the most distinguished multiple listing service in the country, has launched a new initiative to support real estate professionals in their client communications. The initiative, known as the Value of Representation , is part of CRMLS's continued Value Redefined campaign, aimed at reaffirming what the MLS stands for and how it can help its users communicate the value they bring to the real estate business.

Now more than ever, it's important that the real estate industry showcase how valuable accredited representation is in the home buying or selling process. Agents and brokers do tremendous work behind the scenes that their clients may not fully be aware of, which is why CRMLS is offering a wide range of resources for its users to utilize. By having these materials on hand, CRMLS users can use them as guiderails for conveying their expertise, unique skills, and tools they can offer.

"CRMLS users are busy professionals who may not have dedicated marketing teams, or even just the time, to create their own materials," said CRMLS Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Aguilar. "That's why we aim to empower them with resources that highlight the unique value they bring that is often more than the average consumer realizes. This isn't about promoting the MLS or a specific brokerage, it's about equipping our users to better promote themselves."

"With all the turmoil in real estate right now, it's understandable that the average REALTOR might feel uncertain or even discouraged," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "The Value of Representation initiative is designed to clearly communicate just how valuable working with a professional is. Consumers may believe from browsing the internet or watching TV that they know the business, so it's up to real estate professionals to clearly convey the risks of going into a real estate transaction without proper representation."

The initiative provides an ongoing resource center with downloadable content and other materials.

