Travel Safely On Ohio's Lakeshore Roads During Mayfly Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The annual emergence of the mayflies typically comes in late June and can last until September. In preparation for their arrival, Ohio Edison will begin to suspend streetlight service along several roads in Port Clinton, Marblehead and Erie Township for several weeks. The company will resume streetlight service once the hatching season ends.

Torrence Hinton, President of FirstEnergy Ohio: "Mayflies pose a significant safety concern due to the oily residue their carcasses leave behind, which can make road surfaces extremely slick, particularly during rain. By turning off streetlights near the lake over the next few months, we aim to deter thousands, if not millions, of mayflies from gathering, enhancing road safety for everyone."

Mayflies start their lives deep in the mud of Lake Erie and are especially sensitive to depleted oxygen levels. When the insects emerge from the water as adults, they live between 24 and 72 hours, which is why their hatching season is short.

"We understand the critical role our streetlight service plays in the communities we serve, and ensuring safety is our utmost priority," said Hinton. "We will resume streetlight service in the affected areas as soon as it is safe to do so."

Pedestrians and bikers are reminded to use extra caution when traveling along unlit roads this summer. They are urged to always use sidewalks and crosswalks and wear bright clothing or flashing devices to alert drivers of their presence. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed in unlit areas and be on the lookout for people walking or biking in the area.

If a customer notices a streetlight or outdoor area light is out in their community unintentionally, they are encouraged to report it to Ohio Edison online at firstenergycorp/lightingproblem or by calling 1-800-633-4766.

