Breaking Free From Spiritual Stagnation: R.A.M. THE THICKET By Jacqueline S. Scott

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Many believers find themselves struggling, feeling trapped in cycles of uncertainty and hesitation, unable to move forward in their faith. Jacqueline S. Scott brings a powerful and direct message in R.A.M. THE THICKET, urging readers to take decisive steps toward a stronger connection with God. This book is for those who refuse to remain stuck, offering clarity, purpose, and spiritual direction.Using the biblical account of the ram caught in the thicket (Genesis 22), Scott reveals how obstacles are not meant to hold believers back but to test their willingness to push ahead. Those who take action will find that God has already made a way, providing exactly what is needed to overcome difficulties.At the heart of this book is the R.A.M. approach....Repent, Amend, Move Forward, a path to breaking free from fear and distractions..Repent – Let go of limitations, realign with God's truth, and embrace renewal..Amend – Repair what is broken, remove what is unnecessary, and build a stronger foundation..Move Forward – Take bold steps, leaving hesitation behind to walk in God's plan.Scott's message is clear....faith demands action. Many remain spiritually stagnant because they wait for a breakthrough instead of stepping forward andclaiming it. This book does not offer passive encouragement but calls believers to make real, lasting changes.Through strong biblical insights and direct teaching, R.A.M. THE THICKET delivers a message that speaks to those ready to deepen their faith, break past barriers, and move toward a life fully surrendered to God.About the AuthorJacqueline S. Horton-Scott has dedicated her life to understanding, teaching, and writing about the Word of God. Called into faith in 1978 and ministry in 1979, she has spent years studying Scripture and guiding others toward spiritual growth.Her journey has taken her through different roles....first as a student, learning the depth of biblical truth; then as a teacher, ensuring the Word is presented with accuracy; and as a preacher, delivering messages with conviction. Over time, she realized her true calling was in writing and teaching, providing believers with the knowledge to stand strong in their faith.Scott encourages a life of devotion and time spent in God's presence, following the principle of the“secret place” of Psalm 91. Through her writing, she continues to challenge and inspire readers, helping them walk with confidence and clarity in their spiritual journey.Claim Your Copy Today!R.A.M. THE THICKET by Jacqueline S. Scott is available now on Amazon. Step out of uncertainty, take hold of your faith, and move into what God has already preparedAmazon link:Barnes and noble link:Kobo link:

