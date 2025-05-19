FM Sybiha Urges Increased Pressure On Russia Over Peace Process Obstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for increased pressure on Russia so that Moscow realizes the consequences of obstructing the peace process.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote about this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha noted that the Istanbul meeting revealed another significant difference between Russia and Ukraine. It is that Ukraine is looking forward, focused on a complete and immediate ceasefire to start a real peace process. Instead, Russia is absolutely focused on the past, rejecting the ceasefire and constantly talking about the Istanbul meetings in 2022, trying to make the same absurd demands as three years ago, the minister stated.

“This is yet another reason why pressure on Russia must be increased. Moscow must now understand the consequences of impeding the peace process,” Sybiha emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire . In case of refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to increase sanctions against Russia.

Subsequently, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects Russia to cease fire on Monday and will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

However, the Russian dictator sent a delegation to Istanbul headed by his aide Vladimir Medynsky.

Volodymyr Zelensky sent a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to Istanbul for talks.

Putin uses Istanbul meeting to fake peace process, delay new sanctions – FM

At the talks in Istanbul, the Russian side put forward unacceptable territorial demands to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, who participated in the May 16 talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul, said that the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medynsky, directly threatened the Ukrainian side.