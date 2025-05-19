MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian officials have begun preparing the population for another change in the Russian constitution, which is likely to further strengthen the powers of illegitimate President Vladimir Putin.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the Center, the Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma and a member of Putin's United Russia party, Pyotr Tolstoy, noted that“the latest amendments to the Russian Constitution, which 'zeroed out' Putin's previous four terms and allowed him to run in the 2024 elections, are not final, as 'a lot has changed' since the start of the so-called 'SWO'. According to Tolstoy, the new amendments to the Russian constitution will be“much more significant” than the previous ones.

The Center reminded that the 2024 presidential elections in Russia took place, among other things, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, so the voting and the“elected person” are illegitimate.

“Although the current Russian constitution allows Putin to run for the sixth term in 2030 and makes his power almost unlimited, it seems that Putin plans to formalize even more powers and the opportunity to rule for life,” the Center emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine does not legally recognize Russia's occupation of Crimea , as it contradicts the Constitution.