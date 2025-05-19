EU And UK To Pursue Just, Lasting Peace In Ukraine European Council President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union and the United Kingdom share the responsibility for maintaining a rules-based global order and will work together to stop Russian aggression and bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine.

This was stated by President of the European Council Antonio Costa at a press conference following the EU-UK summit in London, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Costa, the EU and the UK are the leaders of global stability and should be the defenders of the global rules-based order.

“Europe is facing its worst security challenges for decades as a result of Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. But both the UK and the EU share a common belief: we share a fundamental responsibility for Europe's security. That is why we are committed to continuing our joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine. A peace that guarantees Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Costa said.

He emphasized that the ball is now in Russia's court.

“Together we are putting more intense pressure on President Putin, including through a new package of sanctions, to bring him to the negotiating table. Russia must agree to an unconditional ceasefire. It must stop being a threat to Ukraine and to European security,” the President of the European Council emphasized.

Costa reminded that today the EU and the UK have adopted three documents: a joint statement on cooperation on global issues, a partnership in security and defense, a common understanding and an updated agenda for cooperation.

“These agreements are more than just words on paper. They are a reflection of our shared commitment to ensure prosperity and development that will serve the peoples on both sides of the Canal [the Pas de Calais]. Our relationship is based on shared values, mutual interests and the simple fact of geographical proximity. We are neighbors, allies, partners. We are friends,” Costa emphasized.

The President of the European Council emphasized the huge potential for cooperation between the parties in the defense sector. According to him, in an increasingly unstable world, a deeper partnership between partners with similar beliefs, such as the EU and the UK, is not a luxury but a necessity.

According to Costa, the UK and the European Union are stronger when they stand together - for the sake of prosperity, for the sake of security and peace in Europe and beyond.

As reported, the EU-UK summit took place in London, during which the parties signed a cooperation agreement that provides for the development of a security and defense partnership, as well as strengthening economic ties.