Russians Shell Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery Throughout Day
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy terrorized the frontline communities of the region. They used heavy artillery in Nikopol district during the day. At the same time, the aggressor actively used kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk communities were under attack,” the statement reads.
An industrial enterprise, two private houses, and a number of multi-storey buildings were destroyed. An outbuilding and a power line were damaged.
The night before, Russian troops sent a UAV to the Malomykhailivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district. A fire broke out there and was extinguished by rescuers. According to updated reports, three private houses were damaged in yesterday's attack.Read also: One killed, six injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk region
No one was killed or injured.
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 19, air defense forces destroyed five Russian drones in the Dnipro region.
