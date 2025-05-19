Rpt To Fix Typo In Headline

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SCI-KUWAIT-ROCBOTICS
State of Kuwait interested in developing tech. fields -- Ahmadi Governor
KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday affirmed the State of Kuwait interest in developing the sector of computing and artificial intelligence and other technological realms.
Sheikh Humoud, in remarks to KUNA as he attended the final session of the Kuwaiti Robotics Omplypic 2025, affirmed that the support and encouragement lent by all participating official departments is in line with advocacy that is it necessary to stay abreast of the changes and catch up with development to press ahead with sustainable development in diverse fields.
He underscored necessity of aiding the young generation to find solutios depending on information technology in a manner that would attain sustainable development and render "our life better and much easier"
The Olympic organizer, Hamida Rhaimi, said preparations for the season began in January last year in 100 countries, adding that four teams were qualified to partake in the finals of the Olympic due in Singapore and 11 others for partaking in regional competitins.
Rhaimi affirmed that the activity managed to choose competitive teams and expressd gratitude to supporters namely Kuwait Oil Company, Sabah Al-Ahmad Giftedness and Creativity Center, the American University for the Middle East, the Public Authority for the Youth, in addition to 180 participating schools. (end)
